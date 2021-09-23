NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Increased to C$6.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NUVSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of NUVSF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,832. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

