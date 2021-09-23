ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,085.00

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $10,085.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0935 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00073786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00112567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00165704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,642.34 or 0.99771511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.18 or 0.06964376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.98 or 0.00804524 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

