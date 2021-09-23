Offshift Market Capitalization Achieves $9.22 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00005549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $29,427.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00095965 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,721.68 or 0.99971069 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001174 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002263 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

