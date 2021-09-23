OKCash Reaches One Day Volume of $677,207.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, OKCash has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $2.11 million and $677,207.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,699.39 or 1.00080487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00091792 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00056674 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001178 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002276 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,291,405 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

