OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) dropped 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 43,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,088,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA cut their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,650.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,981,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 428.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,859,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 837,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

