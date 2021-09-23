ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.56

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.56 and last traded at $57.45, with a volume of 84585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

