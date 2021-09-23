Open Governance Token Market Cap Hits $1.02 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $80,384.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00056259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00128252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00012760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00044600 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.