OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Tops $1.94

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00056215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00128342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012716 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00044545 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

