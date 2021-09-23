Oppenheimer Weighs in on Genius Sports Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Genius Sports in a report released on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

