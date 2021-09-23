OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at CIBC

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.90.

Shares of OGI stock traded up C$0.16 on Thursday, hitting C$3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,282. The stock has a market capitalization of C$959.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 10.99. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.54.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.41 million. Analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

