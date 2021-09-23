Orient Walt Tops One Day Trading Volume of $586,066.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $586,066.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00073786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00112567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00165704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,642.34 or 0.99771511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.18 or 0.06964376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.98 or 0.00804524 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

