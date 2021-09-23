Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post $161.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.60 million and the highest is $162.16 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $158.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $663.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $659.80 million to $669.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $821.63 million, with estimates ranging from $811.70 million to $828.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $67.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

