Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report $137.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.70 million and the highest is $144.70 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $117.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $542.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $533.11 million to $550.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $640.20 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $671.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $67,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $99,000.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

