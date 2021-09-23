PAID Network (PAID) Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $45.17 million and $1.07 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00073786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00112567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00165704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,642.34 or 0.99771511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.18 or 0.06964376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.98 or 0.00804524 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.