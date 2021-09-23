Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 215,290 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.20% of Pan American Silver worth $72,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAAS stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 103,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $39.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

