Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 51,815 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1,901.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 51,815 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLK. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 21.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 15.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.32.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.13.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

