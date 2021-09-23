Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPT opened at $150.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 120.60, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.78 and a 12 month high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

