Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $4.74 Million Investment in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 508,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Party City Holdco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth $26,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,852 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Party City Holdco by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,722,000 after acquiring an additional 723,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at $3,803,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Party City Holdco by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 574,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRTY opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The stock has a market cap of $811.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 3.89. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRTY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

