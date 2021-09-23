Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,261 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,261 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of HealthStream worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 2,088.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 495,643 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 542,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 239,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,528,000 after acquiring an additional 172,034 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,492,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 91,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $29.07 on Thursday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $917.27 million, a P/E ratio of 111.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

