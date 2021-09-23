Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,044 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $62.83 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.