ParkinGo 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $793.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0760 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $793.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00095129 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,755.18 or 1.00006999 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00057892 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001176 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.