Particl (PART) Achieves Market Cap of $29.77 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 69.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00005740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Particl has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. Particl has a market cap of $29.77 million and $106,106.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.18 or 0.00619678 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,575,623 coins and its circulating supply is 11,551,070 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.