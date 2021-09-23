Patientory (PTOY) Trading 13.5% Lower This Week

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $2,364.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Patientory has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00055976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00126805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00044490 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.