PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. PayPal also reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL opened at $272.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.14. The stock has a market cap of $320.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

