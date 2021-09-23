PEAKDEFI Market Cap Tops $201.11 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $201.11 million and $1.20 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00056315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00133118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012809 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00045170 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAK is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 995,169,644 coins and its circulating supply is 717,340,229 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.