Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Up 7.4%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.76. 6,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 422,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVAC. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $867.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.