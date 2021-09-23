Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,541 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Perficient worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 40.0% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 2.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Perficient by 11.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $83,215,000 after acquiring an additional 106,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,854 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter.

Perficient stock opened at $119.38 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $122.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

