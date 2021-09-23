Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $122.81

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.81 and last traded at $122.65, with a volume of 6474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.38.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.
In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 2,480.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 194,017 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Perficient by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000.
Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
