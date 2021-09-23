Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $122.81

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.81 and last traded at $122.65, with a volume of 6474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 2,480.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 194,017 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Perficient by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

