Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Cut to C$14.75

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.75 to C$14.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PEYUF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

PEYUF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 32,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,142. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

