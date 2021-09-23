Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.0720 on Major Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $5,263.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 99.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.39 or 0.00564138 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,014,741 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

