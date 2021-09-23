Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 150,000 Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.51% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 233,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 33,836 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

LCAP stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.