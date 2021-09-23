Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $1.48 Million Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 1.83% of Thimble Point Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $959,000.

THMA stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

