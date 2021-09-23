Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target Raised to C$0.90 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Shares of PIFYF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 188,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.53.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.