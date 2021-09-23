Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,488 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 18.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 81,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 34.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 150,663 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after acquiring an additional 38,995 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 7,383 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 80,752 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $298.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.00. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.20 and a 12 month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.