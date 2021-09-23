Pirate Chain Price Down 8.8% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $472.94 million and approximately $935,648.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00005634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.97 or 0.00273926 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00125838 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00173327 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000520 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 186,994,284 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

