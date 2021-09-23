Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

PAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

PAA opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

