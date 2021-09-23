Playkey Trading 30.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Playkey has a total market cap of $714,423.51 and approximately $87,147.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00055976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00126805 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00044490 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

