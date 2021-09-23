PlotX (PLOT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.24 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. PlotX has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $212,257.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlotX has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00056259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00128252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00012760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00044600 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

