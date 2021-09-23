POA (POA) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, POA has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and $217,044.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 291,954,029 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.