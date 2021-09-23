Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,302.00

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,302 ($17.01) and last traded at GBX 1,302 ($17.01), with a volume of 1201774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,346 ($17.59).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POLY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,780 ($23.26).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,485.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,743.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

About Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

