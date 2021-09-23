PolySwarm (NCT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $23,107.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $23,107.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00056278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00128013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00044488 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

