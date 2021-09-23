PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Brokerages forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report $4.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $16.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.44 billion to $16.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $145.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.52. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.