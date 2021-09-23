Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of United Therapeutics worth $27,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

Shares of UTHR opened at $201.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.32. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $216.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

