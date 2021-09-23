Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.42 Million Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 4,455.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,990 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Hamilton Lane worth $28,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $86.97 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average is $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

