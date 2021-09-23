Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,560 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Polaris worth $28,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Polaris by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Polaris by 2.1% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE:PII opened at $118.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.39 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PII. Longbow Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.