Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.5% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $71.70. 315,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,348,798. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

