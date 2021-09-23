Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000. AstraZeneca accounts for about 2.3% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,748 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.41. 304,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,917,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $184.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 68.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

