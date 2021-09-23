Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 120,295 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,358 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 120,295 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 19.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in ADT in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 29,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,498. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

ADT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

