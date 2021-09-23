Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 720 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.68. The stock had a trading volume of 739,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,668,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.