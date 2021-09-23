Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 1.8% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Eaton by 195.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.04. 56,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $98.05 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

